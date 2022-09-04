VIDEO: The Weeknd ends Los Angeles concert early after losing voice

The Weeknd has promised to compensate fans with refunds or a make-up concert after cutting short a sold-out show at SoFi Stadium and canceling the rest of the performance after losing his voice.

"I'm gonna make sure everybody's good - you'll get your money back - I'll do a show real soon for you guys," he told the crowd Saturday. "But I wanted to come out and personally apologize. You know how much this kills me, I'm sorry. I love you. Thank you so much."

The Weekend, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, later posted a formal apology on Twitter:

"My voice went out during the first song and I'm devastated," the statement read. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

Fans were initially confused when the concert stopped abruptly with many wondering if it was a stunt or some other aspect of the show.

Video shows The Weeknd saying, "I can't give you the concert I want to give you right now."

One day earlier on Friday he had performed for another sold-out crowd at SoFi.

Fans on social media posted support and well-wishes for the 32-year- old Toronto native following Saturday's cancellation .

A tweet from 102.7 KIIS FM posted with Saturday's video and said, "#TheWeeknd loses his voice at the start of his 2nd #AfterHoursTilDawnTour in LA ... We hope he has a speedy recovery."

A fan group calling themselves TheWeekendAccess also posted their support. "From here, we wish Abel a speedy recovery."

Several artists also commiserated with the plight of a performer being unable to perform.

"The Weeknd canceled his show tonight after a few songs bc he lost his voice," musician Spencer Sutherland tweeted. "Don't hate on him for that. It's the most defeating and devastating feeling for a singer to lose their voice. It feels like your purpose is gone. If he would've kept going, he could've hurt it bad."

The show also featured two opening acts, producer and multi- instrumentalist Mike Dean and DJ Kaytranada.