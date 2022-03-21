VIDEO: Street takeover in South Los Angeles is 3rd within a week

Wild video from a street takeover overnight shows a large group of spectators at a sideshow in South Los Angeles.

This most recent one took place near Century Boulevard and San Pedro; this is the third in this area within a week.

Video shows a man hanging outside a white Dodge Charger pointing a handgun at spectators as they run in the middle of swinging cars.

Video shows cars flying around the intersection, and at times losing control and almost hitting the crowd.

No injuries were reported.

The crowd could be seen pointing lasers at the swinging cars and running into the middle of the intersection.

The crowd blocked LAPD for about 15 minutes and continued to do donuts in the intersection while LAPD was present.

Last week, another one at Manchester and San Pedro with over 200 spectators ignoring police for around 10 minutes before they arrived.

Another was reported an accident at a separate large street takeover in Compton.

LA authorities are considering new measures to crack down on this activity, considering an ordinance like the one just passed on the Bay Area to make it a misdemeanor to promote or encourage these events online. Up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

Currently, the most serious penalty for street racing is having your vehicle impounded for 30 days.

In 2018, LAPD did create a Street Racing Task Force.

Earlier this year Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill making it allowable for courts to suspend a driver's license if convicted for street racing. That doesn't go in effect until 2025.

The LAPD says street racing last year went up by 27% and was responsible for at least three deaths.

