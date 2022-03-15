Street takeover with 200 spectators reported in South Los Angeles

A reported 200 people watched a street takeover in South Los Angeles overnight.

The incident was reported at the intersection of San Pedro Street and Manchester Avenue in South LA’s Florence neighborhood.

The spectators allegedly ignored police for ten minutes after patrol units arrived at the scene. The crowd and the drivers eventually left the area.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

