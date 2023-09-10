Video shows thieves stealing $40K in bikes from Irwindale shop

article

A husband and wife-owned bicycle shop in Irwindale is recovering after thieves stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise last month, including a special bike one of the owners was building for herself.

Norma Colindres and her husband Walter Colindres have owned Irwindale Cycles for seven years. Back on Aug. 28, they said five men broke into their shop around 1 a.m.

"They took eight bikes in 40 seconds," Norma Colindres said, plus nine more for a total of 17 bicycles. They cut through the rear door, and left minutes later with $40,000 in bikes and accessories, including Bianchi and KHS brand bikes, which the couple said are very expensive.

This latest break-in isn't the first time their store has been robbed, and because of that they've installed multiple security cameras.

"Shock," Walter Colindres said. "You know, we didn't expect something like this."

The couple said insurance isn't covering everything, so they've set up a GoFundMe to help cover their losses. But for Norma Colindres in particular, the loss is even more than the $40,000 in supplies. She said among the stolen bikes was a special one she was building for herself.

She was injured a while back. For her retirement, Norma Colindres was building a special bike that she could balance on better. She had been working on it for four years.

"That's the most painful for me," she said. "My bike."

About four hours after the robbery on Aug. 28, a good Samaritan saw two men with four Bianchi bikes on a Metro train. They got on at Irwindale station and off at Memorial Park. That good Samaritan took pictures, including one with the price tag still on the bike, including the Irwindale Cycles shop name. Police have not yet confirmed whether the men are people of interest in this case are still investigating the robbery.

More information on the Colindres' GoFundMe campaign can be found here.