Protesters rally outside Pomona College commencement

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Shrine Auditorium Sunday, where Pomona College's graduation ceremony was held.

The move to the new location nearly 30 miles away from campus came after Pomona College announced Friday that graduation ceremonies would be held off campus due to concerns over Palestinian supporters expanding an encampment near the commencement stage and the college increasing its security presence on campus.

A protest organizer told FOX 11 the protesters at the commencement stage on campus self-cleared out in order to go to the Shine. That encampment is currently empty as of Sunday night.

Protesters said they just want to continue their protests in support of Palestine.

In a statement, school officials said, "Our focus is on the safety of our community and fulfilling our educational mission. We look forward to honoring the Class of 2024 today with their loved ones."

Many of the students protesting arrived on buses at the Shrine around 3 p.m.

Protesters chanted periodically, at times blocking traffic, which made things difficult for families and loved ones trying to park and attend the ceremony. Attendees also were subjected to increased security measures prior to entering the venue.

"'[They're] the first person ever to graduate in the family, you know, and [they're] taking that away. Having our poor family from all over the country make huge sacrifices to be here, to see that for them and then to have it taken away from us and not only taken away from us and it be where it's supposed to be, then to inconvenience everybody to make it here. And not only that, on top of Mother's Day, it ruined all of our plans for our Mother's Day celebrations after," one family member told FOX 11.

The people who are protesting are comprised of students, faculty and community members from universities across Southern California.

The encampment that first popped up outside the commencement tent on the school's campus was erected May 5. Protesters at that time said they wouldn't stop until the college divested from Israeli-tied companies, and they said this could have been avoided if their demands were met.

"It just goes to show that the administration would rather spend millions of dollars to hold this graduation to cleanse their image, and their, you know, complicity in genocide rather than meet the demands of students, faculty and staff who are demanding divestment, who are willing to disrupt all of their events until, until, like the administration realizes that there is no other choice but to divest. We are willing to escalate. And so the school, chooses to listen to their students and faculty, and Pomona College can," one protester said.

The ceremony was supposed to be live-streamed but that was canceled and the event was not open to the general public.



