Video shows presumed undocumented immigrants landing on Laguna Beach

Video shows a boat filled with what is presumed to be undocumented immigrants landing on Bluebird Beach in Laguna Beach.

You can see more than a dozen people jump out and run ashore, abandoning the boat.

The video was recorded Wednesday morning by a supporter of Republican congressional candidate Scott Baugh, who turned the video over to Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Homeland Security so far has not yet returned FOX 11's request for comment.