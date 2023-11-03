Video shows man steal grandma's wallet at Brea grocery store

The Brea Police Department is searching for a suspect captured on video stealing the wallet from a grandmother's purse as she was shopping at a local grocery store.

"We usually bring a little humor into these posts, but there’s nothing funny about stealing grandma’s wallet!" the Brea Police Department wrote in their post on Instagram.

The video shows the suspect closely following the elderly victim down the grocery store aisle, making numerous attempts to steal the woman's wallet.

The department also reminded the public that they should keep their belongings close and stay aware of their surroundings.

If you happen to recognize the suspect involved in this incident, you are urged to contact Investigator Tokugawa at ajat@cityofbrea.net or call 714-671-3675. The case number is 2305-1561.