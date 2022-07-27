VIDEO: Man runs off with cases of jewelry during smash-and-grab burglary in Glendale

Security video caught the moments a suspect stole cases of jewelry from a store in Glendale.

The smash-and-grab burglary happened at a jewelry store on the 200 block of N. Brand Blvd. on July 8.

Police say the suspect entered the store holding a box of earrings and asked if they were interested in buying them. The suspect then pulled out a hammer from his backpack and smashed the display case. He made off with several display cases of jewelry, Glendale police said.

Officials believe he had an assistant. Police say a woman was in the store shortly before the burglary to scout the store.

Police are searching for the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Glendale Police Department at 818-548-4911. You can remain anonymous by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.