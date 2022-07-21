Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Man breaks into Glendale office through ceiling

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
Man breaks into Glendale medical office by way of ceiling article

A man was arrested and booked for burglary after he was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Glendale medical office through the ceiling. Photo: Glendale PD

GLENDALE, Calif. - A man was arrested and booked for burglary after he was caught on surveillance video breaking into a Glendale medical office through the ceiling. 

It happened Monday around 9 p.m. at an office in the 400 block of W. Colorado Street.

The video shared online by the Glendale Police Department shows the suspect - later identified as 35-year-old Ian Higdem - dropping from the ceiling, walking through the office, and leaving through the back door. 

Higdem was arrested a day later after he was reported yelling at staff at a hospital in the 1500 block of Wilson Terrace.


 