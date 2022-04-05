VIDEO: Hot air balloon crashes in Riverside County

Shocking moments were caught on camera in Riverside County.

A hot air balloon ride goes south as the strong winds cause a scary crash in Perris.

In the video shared by user @nicktokk_, the basket is seen swinging, and then dropping toward the group. The guide can be heard yelling for everyone to hang on.

The basket crash lands on the ground and – amazingly – everyone survived the crash.

