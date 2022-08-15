WATCH: Good Samaritan in Hollywood stops attack, robbery on elderly man

Shocking video shows a Good Samaritan coming to the rescue of an elderly man being attacked and robbed in Hollywood.

Surveillance video shows a person sucker punch an elderly man, then get tackled by a business owner.

Tim Ratcliff ran down the wannabe thief after he took the victim's phone and wallet.

"I took him down and just waited there until the police arrived," Ratcliff said.

Ratcliff is seen tackling the thief into the intersection of La Brea and Hollywood.

Ratcliff's girlfriend and another witness helped until police arrived.

In the video, Ratcliff is seen holding down the suspect for nearly nine minutes.

"I was not gonna lie, the adrenaline was a lot at that point, and afterwards it was exhausting it felt like I had worked out the next day for quite a bit."

The incident happened the same day the Los Angeles Police Department announced they are adding 200 officers to the Hollywood division to address the spike in crime.

"Even one of the officers and I talked about it… they're tired of it… a lot of people like myself are tired of this type of thing happening.. we're seeing more and more people just not putting up with it and taking it into their own hands.. which I'm glad for… and I'd happily do it again," he said.