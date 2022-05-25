Video: 81-year-old woman carjacked while handing out meals to the homeless

Police have released video showing an 81-year-old woman who was carjacked while handing out meals to the homeless in a grocery store parking lot in Redlands.

The carjacking happened at the Stater Bros. store on E. Colton Avenue Monday afternoon.

Video shows the suspect approaching the woman. Police say he then forcefully took her keys, and jumped into the driver's seat of the 2015 silver Kia Sportage.

The victim tried to stop him, but she was knocked down as he backed out and took off, according to police.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.