Victorville mom killed, kids hospitalized in crash with alleged DUI driver

A Victorville mother was killed and her two young children were hospitalized after a crash involving an alleged DUI driver in Hesperia this week.

Lisette Villasenor, 36, was killed in the crash. Her 6-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter were also injured in the crash. Jose Vargas, 41, of Adelanto was arrested and charged with causing the crash while under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened just after 6:31 on Thursday, May 11. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Villasenor was driving a Toyota Prius south on Highway 395, north of Poplar Street. Vargas was driving his Chevrolet Tahoe north on the same road. Officials said Vargas drove his SUV into oncoming traffic, colliding with Villasenor's car.

SUGGESTED: 1 killed, 2 injured after wrong-way driver flips car in Long Beach

Villasenor and her children were brought to a regional trauma center. Villasenor was declared dead at the hospital. Her children suffered "moderate to major injuries," according to officials.

Vargas was uninjured in the crash. Investigators on the scene determined that Vargas was under the influence of alcohol and over the state's legal limit at the time of the crash, and he was arrested at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone who had any information or may have witnessed the crash was asked to contact the Hesperia Patrol Station at 760-947-1500.