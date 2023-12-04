Ventura schools add tipline for students to report bullying, peers in crisis, threats

The Ventura Unified School District (VUSD) has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the school safety technology company Gaggle, aimed at enhancing student safety through the implementation of the SpeakUp for Safety tipline. This collaboration empowers students to confidentially report threats of violence, instances of bullying, peers in crisis, and other concerns impacting their well-being and security.

Gaggle's team of safety professionals will monitor the SpeakUp for Safety tipline 24/7, both during regular school sessions and summer school. Reports deemed non-life-threatening will be efficiently directed to designated school or district staff, while more severe situations will prompt immediate notification of district-appointed contacts for necessary action. In cases of imminent danger to a student, law enforcement will be alerted if Gaggle cannot reach a designated contact.

Maria Elizarraras, Director of Student Support Services, emphasized the district's commitment to fostering a safe and supportive environment for students. "By partnering with Gaggle, we aim to enhance and cultivate a culture where students feel empowered to speak up and feel heard, supported, and protected within our school community," stated Elizarraras.

Since 1999, Gaggle has been a leader in helping K-12 districts manage student safety on school-provided technology. Utilizing a combination of artificial intelligence and trained safety experts, the solution proactively assists districts in preventing student suicide, bullying, inappropriate behaviors, school violence, and other harmful situations. Gaggle has been instrumental in helping districts across the country avoid tragedies, save lives, and protect against liability.