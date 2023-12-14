Ventura man sentenced in animal cruelty case involving death of puppy stolen from rescue shelter

article

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a man Thursday, initially arrested for breaking into a Camarillo animal rescue shelter and charged with the theft and subsequent death of a German Shepard puppy named Pretty Girl.

Miles Matthew Berry of Newbury Park was sentenced to 180 days in Ventura County Jail and 24 months of formal probation. As part of his probation terms, Berry is prohibited from owning any animals.

In early November, Berry pleaded guilty to felony commercial burglary and felony cruelty to an animal.

Berry broke into Paw Works, an animal rescue shelter located in Camarillo, during the early morning hours of June 9, 2022. Berry can be seen on surveillance video hitting Pretty Girl as she resisted being taken from her individual kennel.

Hours later, Pretty Girl was seen running between cars on the 101 Freeway, gravely injured.

Pretty Girl was eventually tracked down and treated at a local animal hospital, where she tragically had to be euthanized due to the extent of her injuries.

Berry returned to Paw Works a second time after hours on Sept. 4, 2022. He was caught on camera attempting to tamper with the rescue's surveillance system.

Deputies later identified and arrested Berry on Sept. 28, 2022.

"The tragic loss of Pretty Girl has left a hole in the hearts of many at Paw Works and within the surrounding community," said Deputy District Attorney Nadia Aboujawdah.

"I am pleased to see the defendant is being held accountable for his actions, and hopeful that this conviction brings some peace and closure to those who loved and cared so deeply for Pretty Girl. We will strive to continue protecting our local businesses, while sending the message that the mistreatment of innocent animals in this community will not be tolerated."