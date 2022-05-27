Ventura man accused of grabbing 14-year-old girl's butt while she walked home from school arrested

A 26-year-old man accused of grabbing a young girl's butt while she walked home from school has been arrested, according to the Ventura Police Department.

The alleged incident happened on the afternoon of May 20 in the area near the 1700 block of Victoria Avenue.

According to police, the victim was walking home when the suspect - later identified as Ashley Claxton - started talking to her. As the victim was trying to get away, Claxton grabbed her butt, authorities said. The victim ran away and told her parents when she got home. They then called 911.

Police said the father of the victim went back to the area where the incident happened, where he located Claxton and confronted him. There were no further details on the confrontation.

The girl's father then called the police but Claxton was gone by the time officers arrived on the scene.

Police arrested Claxton in front of his home and booked him into the Ventura County Jail for felony lewd act with a child.

Police said there may be more victims and are asking anyone who may have had contact with Claxton to call the 24/7 non-emergency line at 805-650-8010.