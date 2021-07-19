Ventura County urging, not requiring, residents to mask up indoors amid Delta variant spread

article

Health officials with Ventura County are urging, but not requiring, its residents to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

In a press release, Ventura County says the recommendation to mask up indoors serves as an extra precautionary measure to those who are already fully vaccinated as Californians work to prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

"All community members should take action to protect themselves and others against this potentially deadly virus," said County of Ventura Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin in a press release. "While vaccines remain our best tool against COVID-19, masking in indoor and crowded outdoor settings will help us curb the spread of this latest wave of infection. Ventura County data have recently shown that unvaccinated people are 22 times more likely to become infected and hospitalized than vaccinated residents. Several of our hospitalized people have been vaccinated and that is several too many."

Down in Los Angeles County, residents are required to wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

As of Monday night, California does not have a statewide mask mandate in place.