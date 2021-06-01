Ventura County moves into California's least-restrictive yellow tier

Ventura County became eligible to move into the yellow tier, California’s least restrictive on the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which eases more rules for businesses amid the ongoing pandemic, health officials announced Tuesday.

The move takes place on June 2 at 12:01 a.m.

According to officials, the county met the requirements on Tuesday in reaching the appropriate levels of COVID--19 case rates to move into the least restrictive tier.

The move into the yellow tier allows for increased capacity at bars that don’t serve food, which can now open at 25% capacity indoors. Sports stadiums can open at 67% attendance, theme parks can open at 35% capacity and gyms, wineries and breweries can increase capacity to 50%.

On May 4, state officials announced that Los Angeles County met the threshold and moved into the yellow tier.

Ventura County and the Inland Empire met criteria to move into orange tier back in April.

If low case rates continue statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will fully reopen the state's economy on June 15.