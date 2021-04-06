Ventura County, Inland Empire meet criteria to move into orange tier

article

Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties are now eligible to enter the orange tier under California's reopening framework, it was announced Tuesday.

Currently, neighboring Los Angeles and Orange counties are operating under the orange tier, which allows more businesses to reopen with modifications including theme parks, gyms, and restaurants.

This also comes after Gov. Newsom announced the Golden State could fully reopen its economy on June 15 if vaccine supply is sufficient for Californians 16 years and older who wish to get vaccinated; and if hospitalization rates are stable and low.

Businesses such as shopping centers, places of worship, movie theaters, gyms, and restaurants can open indoors at 50% capacity.

In addition, breweries, wineries, and distilleries can open indoors at 25% capacity.



