Ventura County Animal Services waving adoption fees after reaching 117% capacity

After reaching 117% capacity in their dog kennels, the Ventura County Animal Service is waving adoption fees for dogs.

The shelter says they are facing an urgent matter and are hoping people can foster and/or adopt a dog in need.

Adoption fees will be waived from May 23 to May 28 at both the Camarillo and Simi Valley Animal Shelters

The shelter is also looking for foster families who can temporarily care for shelter dogs.

For more information visit vcas.us.