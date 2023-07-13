‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast to film at Santa Monica luxury hotel amid ongoing strikes

article

Apparently, the show must go on – even when it comes to reality TV.

The week after workers at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica went on strike for better wages and the day actors represented by SAG-AFTRA are expected to join writers on the picket lines, a Bravo reality show will shoot scenes at the beachfront property, according to a press release.

UNITE HERE Local 11, a labor union representing 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona said despite the ongoing strikes, the cast and crew of "Vanderpump Rules" will cross the picket lines to shoot scenes at the four-star hotel for Season 11 of the hit reality show.

In response, hotel workers will hold a joint rally with members of the Writers Guild of America "to call attention to the disparities in the hospitality and entertainment industries, economic powerhouses regionally and beyond."

RELATED: LAX area hospitality workers walk off job as hotel strike continues

The rally is scheduled for Thursday, July 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules" comes after the Emmy-nominated "Scandoval" affair controversy. Season 10 and the three-part reunion that followed documented the fallout between the cast members following the breakup between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. The two, who were together for nearly a decade, called it quits after he was caught cheating with the couple’s close friend fellow cast member, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

SUGGESTED:

It was recently announced Madix will join Season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars."