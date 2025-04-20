Trees hacked by chainsaw-wielding vandals in DTLA

An investigation is underway after chainsaw-wielding vandals apparently chopped down several trees in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend.

Pictures of the downed trees circulated on social media, showing the hacked trees along South Grand Avenue between First Street and Wilshire Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service on Sunday that the watch commander had no knowledge of the incidents or of a report being taken, and that police were not reviewing footage at this time.

The Source: Information for this story is from City News Service.



