Brother and sister stabbed on Santa Monica beach
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Santa Monica's mayor is considering a beach curfew after a brother and sister were stabbed early Saturday morning.
What we know:
According to police, the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. near Ocean Front Walk.
One of the siblings is in critical condition, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities believe the attack was random.
The mayor says the area has recently seen a rise in violence.
What we don't know:
Police did not release information about a suspect in the double stabbing.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Santa Monica Police Department.