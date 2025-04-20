Expand / Collapse search

Brother and sister stabbed on Santa Monica beach

Published  April 20, 2025 11:00am PDT
Santa Monica
The mayor is considering a beach curfew after a brother and sister were stabbed early Saturday morning.

The Brief

    • Two siblings were stabbed on the beach in Santa Monica Saturday morning.
    • One of the siblings is in critical condition.
    • Information on a suspect was not released.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Santa Monica's mayor is considering a beach curfew after a brother and sister were stabbed early Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. near Ocean Front Walk. 

One of the siblings is in critical condition, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Authorities believe the attack was random.

The mayor says the area has recently seen a rise in violence.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information about a suspect in the double stabbing. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Santa Monica Police Department.

