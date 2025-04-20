Brother and sister stabbed on Santa Monica beach

The Brief Two siblings were stabbed on the beach in Santa Monica Saturday morning. One of the siblings is in critical condition. Information on a suspect was not released.



Santa Monica's mayor is considering a beach curfew after a brother and sister were stabbed early Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to police, the attack happened around 2:30 a.m. near Ocean Front Walk.

One of the siblings is in critical condition, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

SUGGESTED:

Authorities believe the attack was random.

The mayor says the area has recently seen a rise in violence.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information about a suspect in the double stabbing.