Man shot dead in Van Nuys parking lot
LOS ANGELES -
An investigation is underway in Van Nuys after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Vanowen Street near Woodley Avenue.
According to police, the victim was standing by his car outside a donut shop when the two suspects approached and opened fire.
The man died at the scene.
The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.
Police are reviewing security footage from nearby businesses.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police did not release a description of either suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.
The victim's identity was not released.
The motive is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.