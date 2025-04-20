Expand / Collapse search

Man shot dead in Van Nuys parking lot

By
Published  April 20, 2025 11:09am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
Man shot, killed in Van Nuys parking lot

Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Vanowen Street near Woodley Avenue.

The Brief

    • A man was fatally shot in a Van Nuys parking lot on Saturday morning. 
    • Information on a suspect or suspects was not released.
    • Police are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses.

LOS ANGELES -
An investigation is underway in Van Nuys after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Vanowen Street near Woodley Avenue.

According to police, the victim was standing by his car outside a donut shop when the two suspects approached and opened fire.

The man died at the scene.

The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle. 

Police are reviewing security footage from nearby businesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police did not release a description of either suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.

The victim's identity was not released. 

The motive is under investigation.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

