Man shot dead in Van Nuys parking lot

The Brief A man was fatally shot in a Van Nuys parking lot on Saturday morning. Information on a suspect or suspects was not released. Police are reviewing surveillance video from nearby businesses.





An investigation is underway in Van Nuys after a man was shot and killed in a parking lot, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Vanowen Street near Woodley Avenue.

According to police, the victim was standing by his car outside a donut shop when the two suspects approached and opened fire.

The man died at the scene.

SUGGESTED: Criminals using $20 'distraction' tactic to scam victims

The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle.

Police are reviewing security footage from nearby businesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police did not release a description of either suspect wanted in connection with the shooting.

The victim's identity was not released.

SUGGESTED: Mother of girl who drowned in bathtub of Van Nuys apartment arrested

The motive is under investigation.