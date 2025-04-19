Beverly Grove man attacked, pepper sprayed during home break-in

article

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating two home invasion robberies that happened just hours apart on Friday night and Saturday morning. So far, police are not sure if the crimes are connected.

What we know:

The first robbery was at a home on Laurel Avenue in Beverly Grove. Around 10 p.m. a man told police that he heard the alarm at his front door. When he went to check it out, he was attacked by three men in ski masks.

The man said he was then hit in the face, pepper sprayed and forced into a closet. The three men then ransacked the closet and ran off. Police said the thieves made off with jewelry and watches.

Sherman Oaks Home Invasion Robbery

The second robbery happened in Sherman Oaks, just two hours later. Around midnight Saturday morning, a family in a house on Otsego Street told officers that they heard some people break in. That's when they hid in a closet and called 911.

According to the LAPD two people robbed the home while a third was waiting outside in a silver Toyota Corolla.

What we don't know:

In both cases, the LAPD did not have detailed descriptions of the suspects. The department is also working to determine whether the crimes may have been connected.