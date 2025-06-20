Vice President Vance to meet with federal law enforcement in Los Angeles

The Brief Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to visit Los Angeles on Friday amidst local opposition and ongoing anti-ICE protests. His visit follows a Ninth Circuit Court ruling that allows President Trump to maintain control over the National Guard in California despite the state's legal challenge. California Governor Gavin Newsom has criticized the federal deployment, stating he was not consulted and that it has escalated tensions.



Vice President JD Vance is set to travel to Los Angeles on Friday to visit the city amidst ongoing immigration protests.

What we know:

During his visit, the vice president is expected to tour a multi-agency Federal Joint Operations Center and a Federal Mobile Command Center.

He is also scheduled to meet with leadership and U.S. Marines and deliver brief remarks.

SUGGESTED: Additional National Guard troops being deployed to LA, Dept. of Defense says

An official familiar with the plans told Fox News Digital that Vance's trip will focus on discussing the ongoing situation in Los Angeles during the protests against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement.

The backstory:

The current situation in Los Angeles stems from protests against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement, which led President Donald Trump to order the National Guard to Los Angeles earlier in June to aid law enforcement.

The administration also sent hundreds of Marines to support these efforts.

SUGGESTED: National Guard in LA: Why is Newsom suing the Trump administration?

This deployment was met with a lawsuit from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who challenged the Trump administration's authority to take command of the National Guard without the state's permission.

The other side:

Newsom sued the Trump administration over the deployment of the National Guard.

His legal challenge argued that a president hasn't made a decision about the deployment of a National Guard without the permission of the state's governor since 1965.

SUGGESTED: Legal showdown: Newsom vs. Trump over the militarization of National Guard

Newsom and other state officials view the federal deployment as an overreach and a breach of state sovereignty, particularly given the ongoing legal battles regarding immigration policies.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, a unanimous ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals stated that Trump is allowed to keep control of National Guard troops deployed to Los Angeles. This ruling stayed a lower court order that had sought to return command of the troops to Governor Newsom.

SUGGESTED: Trump sending 700 Marines to help National Guard

Following the appeals court's decision, Trump praised the ruling in a Thursday night post to Truth Social, stating: "BIG WIN in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the President’s core power to call in the National Guard! The Judges obviously realized that Gavin Newscum is incompetent and ill prepared, but this is much bigger than Gavin, because all over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done. This is a Great Decision for our Country, and we will continue to protect and defend Law abiding Americans. Congratulations to the Ninth Circuit, America is proud of you tonight!"