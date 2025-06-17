Additional National Guard troops being deployed to LA, Dept. of Defense says

The Brief The Department of Defense, in coordination with U.S. Northern Command, has announced the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles. This comes as a 3-panel appeals court heard arguments between President Trump and Gov. Newsom over who has authority over the National Guard. Officials say guard troops will not engage in law enforcement activities such as arrests and search and seizures.



Nearly two weeks after anti-ICE protests broke out in Los Angeles, the US Department of Defense announced Tuesday the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard troops.

What we know:

According to the department, by direction of the Secretary of Defense, the troops were activated in a Title 10 status to support the protection of federal functions, personnel, and property in the LA area.

The department said soldiers are currently completing training on de-escalation, crowd control, and use of the standing rules for the use of force.

"The 49th Military Police Brigade will serve alongside the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat team and the 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, under the direction of Task Force 51, which is commanded by Maj. Gen. Scott M. Sherman. As with other units identified to support this mission, the brigade will not directly participate in civilian law enforcement activities. The activation of the 49th is intended to provide Task Force 51 with adequate numbers of forces to provide continuous coverage of the area in support of the lead federal agency," U.S. Northern Command said in a press release.

National Guard troops will not conduct law enforcement activities such as arrests and search and seizure. The department said their focus is on the safety and protection of federal personnel and buildings.

Dig deeper:

This move comes as the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday on whether President Donald Trump or California Gov. Gavin Newsom will control the state's National Guard -- a hearing that stemmed from a challenge to Trump's decision to federalize the Guard, which a San Francisco federal judge ruled last week was illegal and unconstitutional.

RELATED: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals hears Trump v. Newsom over use of National Guard

During the hour-long hearing, attorneys for Trump and Newsom sparred over Trump's executive order to call up 2,000 Cal Guard members to the streets of downtown Los Angeles, ostensibly to protect immigration officers and federal property, for 60 days.

RELATED:

In total, Trump deployed more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines to LA over the objections of city and state leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

On June 10, it was announced that the estimated cost for the deployment of military personnel was $134 million, which primarily covers the cost of travel, housing and food.