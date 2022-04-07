USPS stamp prices increasing soon: Here's how much

Mailing that utility bill or greeting card may soon cost you more.

In a statement, the USPS said it has filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission to seek approval to raise the prices of postage stamps starting July 10.

If approved, the following price increases would go into effect:

Forever Stamp : 60 cents (up from 58 cents)

Letters (1 oz.) : 60 cents (up from 58 cents)

Letters (metered 1 oz.) : 57 cents (up from 53 cents)

Letters additional ounce(s) : 24 cents (up from 20 cents)

Domestic Postcards : 44 cents (up from 40 cents)

International Letter (1 oz.): $1.40 (up from $1.30)

The USPS had most recently raised prices last August, when the Forever Stamp increased from 55 cents to 58 cents.

"With the new prices, the Postal Service will continue to provide the lowest letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world and offer a great value in shipping," the USPS statement said.

President Joe Biden signed legislation Wednesday to save the post office’s six-days-a-week delivery service. The legislation cleared Congress last month after years of discussion and comes amid widespread complaints about mail service slowdowns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.