USC's football game against Colorado canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

USC's football game against Colorado has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday night that the game -- which was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 28 -- is being called off after the conference determined the Trojans won't be able to field enough scholarship players for the game.

The game will be declared a "no contest," Pac-12 said in a statement.

USC enters this weekend with a 3-0 overall record while Colorado had only played two games so far this season -- both resulting in Buffaloes wins.

According to USC's season schedule, the Trojans will host the Washington State Cougars on Friday, December 4 at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

