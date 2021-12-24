USC will start spring semester online, require COVID boosters

The University of Southern California announced Friday that the 2022 spring semester will begin remotely and that all students, faculty and staff will be required to get COVID-19 booster shots. The university says the moves are in response to local concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant.

The spring semester is scheduled to begin on Jan. 10. According to the announcement Friday, the first week of instruction will be remote. In-person classes will begin on Jan. 18.

University housing will be open starting Jan. 6, and students will need to provide proof of a negative COVID test before moving in, as well as before in-person classes resume.

While the university also said it would require booster shots for all students, faculty, and staff, Provost Charles Zukoski said in a press release that formal deadlines would be announced next week.

Earlier this week, both UCLA and UC Irvine announced that they would hold virtual classes for the first two weeks of the new term. UC system President Dr. Michael Drake directed all 10 campuses to devise a plan for the upcoming semester, including potentially virtually.

