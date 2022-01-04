USC to require N95 masks on campus for spring semester

The University of Southern California will require that all students, faculty, and staff wear N95 or surgical masks on campus for the spring semester, it was reported Tuesday.

USC's Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman said in an email to the USC community Wednesday that N95 masks will be required on campus over cloth masks or other face coverings.

While some students and faculty returned to campus for work and other scheduled activities on Monday, January 3, the school will begin the first week of the spring semester remotely, with in-person instructions resuming on Tuesday, January 18.

University housing will be open starting Jan. 6, and students will need to provide proof of a negative COVID test before moving in, as well as before in-person classes resume.

Additionally, school officials said students who were returning to campus from break have the option to delay a return to campus until shortly before the start of in-person classes on that date.

The university also required all students, faculty and staff to get COVID-19 booster shots. The university said the moves were in response to local concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant.

