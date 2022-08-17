Mexico travel advisory: US warns not to visit these states over increased kidnapping, crime

article

A travel warning has been reissued by the U.S. Department of State for multiple states in Mexico due to the high risk of crime and kidnapping.

This comes after a shelter-in-place alert was issued for U.S. government employees in Tijuana a fter a sudden outbreak of violent crime.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: US government workers told to shelter in place amid surge in Tijuana violence, cartel threatens 'mass chaos'

Approximately 350 National Guard troops were flown in to support the thousands of federal troops already in the state of Baja California, Reforma reported. There were no reported injuries in the Tijuana hijackings that tangled up traffic throughout the city and temporarily blocked access to the busiest U.S. border crossing.

Armed members of the National Guard drive past the site of a burnt collective transport vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on August 12, 2022. - Several vehicles were set on fire on Expand

Hijackings in four other Baja cities led to the arrests of at least 17 people , according to Milenio TV.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Jalisco New Generation Cartel threatened violence against anyone seen on the streets over the weekend in Northern Baja California

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel threatened violence against anyone seen on the streets over the weekend in Northern Baja California.

Here is a list of Mexican states where travel is not advised at this time:

Do Not Travel To:

Reconsider Travel To:

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Firefighters work at the scene of a burnt collective transport vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on August 12, 2022. - Several vehicles were set on fire on August 12 in the city. ( Expand

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

If you must travel to Mexico, officials strongly recommend the following:

FOX News contributed to this report.