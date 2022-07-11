US Olympian Kim Glass allegedly attacked by homeless man in DTLA

article

Olympian Kim Glass has posted a warning on social media after she says she was allegedly attacked by a homeless person armed with a metal pipe in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, suffering horrific injuries.

The U.S. Volleyball star - who won a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics - said in a video posted to her Instagram page that the alleged attack happened Saturday when she was leaving a lunch date with a friend in the area.

"He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes," Glass said. "And, as I turned to go tell my friend, 'I think something's, like, wrong with him and I think he's going to hit a car,' before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me right here."

"It happened so fast."

According to Glass, the man threw the metal object at her, and it hit her in her eye socket and around the bridge of her nose, causing "serious damage."

The videos shared by Glass a day after the attack show her eye nearly swollen shut and her nose area still bloodied. She revealed she was diagnosed with multiple facial fractures and needed stitches, but that her doctors said they don't expect her vision to be permanently affected.

"Just be safe out there," she said in the videos. "There's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now and you shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk but it's true. And, so, you guys just be safe."

Glass said bystanders were able to hold down the man until police arrived at the scene.

The man has since been arrested, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.