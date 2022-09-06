$5K reward offered to find man wanted for attempted homicide of police officer in La Puente

U.S. Marshals on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer in La Puente in August.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 25-year-old Jose Ortega was involved in the shooting of a detective assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force (LA IMPACT) in La Puente.

He is wanted for the attempted homicide of a police officer.

Ortega is described as a 6'1" tall, weighing 257 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 313-202-6458 or 1-877-926-8332.