Procession held for US Marine veteran killed in Ukraine

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ian "Frank" Tortorici / Family-provided photo

A local U.S. Marine Corps veteran killed by Russian forces while off duty in Ukraine last month has returned home to be laid to rest.

32-year-old Ian "Frank Tortorici" was serving in Ukraine as a member of the Ukrainian International Legion when he was killed along with at least 10 others during a missile strike at a popular pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk on June 27.

Tortorici's father, Jon Frank, shared a heartfelt Facebook post following the announcement of his son's death.

"He was not a mercenary but a contracted member of the Ukrainian Army with the International Legion and a U.S. Flag over his heart. He was a U.S. Marine, Park Service Ranger, and ICE agent; a son, a brother, and uncle. And he gave up a lucrative and comfortable life to prevent WWIII."

"He was the most selfless, bravest, kindest, unassuming and off-center person on the planet and hated for anyone to know it. His name was Ian Frank Tortorici, my middle son."

Tortorici left his job at U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in April 2022 and enlisted in the Ukrainian International Legion, where he fought on the front lines and helped provide medical care to soldiers and civilians.

Just days after the missile attack, Ukrainian authorities arrested a man they accused of helping Russia direct the strike that wounded 61 others.

Kramatorsk is a front-line city that houses the Ukrainian army’s regional headquarters. The pizza restaurant was frequented by journalists, aid workers and soldiers, as well as local residents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

