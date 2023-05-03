Roof collapses in Upland strip mall fire

Firefighters knocked down a fire that erupted at a strip mall in Upland overnight.

San Bernardino County firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Mountain Avenue and West Arrow Highway.

Arriving crews found a medium-sized commercial building with heavy smoke and called in additional units for the second-alarm fire.

Due to the heavy fire conditions, firefighters fought the flames defensively. Hot spots continued to flare up before the fire was declared a knockdown later in the morning.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.