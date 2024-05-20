Untagged mountain lion seen in Griffith Park

Wildlife biologists with the National Park Service are investigating reports of an untagged mountain lion sighting recently in Griffith Park.

"They are intrigued and curious about this animal," the NPS said in a statement. "If it doesn't move on, they are hopeful they will be able to learn more about it."

Biologists with the NPS have been researching mountain lions in the Santa Monica Mountains for the past 22 years. If this mountain lion becomes part of the study, it will be named P-122, the NPS said.

J.P. Rose, urban wildlands policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity, called the sighting a "wonderful reminder that iconic pumas live among us, even in one of the most populated cities in the U.S."

"Like P-22, this young cat has to navigate dangerous roads, development and poisons on the landscape to survive," Rose said in a statement. "It's good timing that state lawmakers are voting on two bills this week that would improve wildlife connectivity and restrict the use of deadly rat poisons. Let's hope they use this opportunity to pass the Room to Roam Act and the Poison-free Wildlife Act so our wild neighbors can thrive."

Griffith Park was home to longtime beloved resident P-22, who was euthanized last December after a series of strange behavioral incidents that led to concerns about his health.

P-22 gained fame as the face of the NPS' lion-tracking project. He managed to successfully cross both the 405 and 101 Freeways to reach Griffith Park and was occasionally caught on camera roaming the land.

He was initially captured and outfitted with a tracking collar in 2012 and believed to be about 11 or 12 years old.

Officials are reminding the public that if you see a mountain lion, give it space and do not follow or harass the animal.

City News Service contributed to this report.