Unregistered sex offender arrested near Victorville elementary school

One man was arrested this week near the grounds of an elementary school in Victorville. According to police, the man was an unregistered sex offender who had been released from prison last month.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies received multiple 911 calls on Tuesday, May 3 about a man walking around the grounds of Gus Franklin Jr. Elementary School. According to the callers, the man was talking to himself, walking in the road and on the school grounds.

When deputies arrived, they identified the suspect as 52-year-old Ronald Berggren. According to deputies, Berggren was found to be an unregistered sex offender, and was on parole after having been released from prison in Escondido back on March 14.

Berggren is being held at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on $25,000 bail. Deputies are still investigating what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at (760) 552-6800, or anonymously at (800) 782-7463.