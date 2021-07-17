Unlawful assembly declared at a Koreatown intersection, several dozen arrested, LAPD says

article

An unlawful assembly has been declared at a Koreatown intersection Saturday afternoon.

According to an emergency alert issued after 2 p.m. PT, the Los Angeles Police Department is ordering people to leave the intersection near Wilshire Boulevard and South Rampart Boulevard in the Koreatown area.

LAPD said in an alert saying those refusing to leave the area will be arrested.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The location of the unlawful assembly happens to be the exact same area where fights broke out between protesters at a demonstration over trans-rights two weeks ago. A group of demonstrators gathered outside a Koreatown spa on July 3 after a viral video showed a woman being upset that a person who identified as a female but had male organs was allowed to disrobe in the women's section of the business.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Protesters clash during demonstration outside Koreatown spa

According to LAPD's communications page, "several dozen" were arrested after failing to leave the unlawful assembly location. LAPD's communication Twitter account said numerous weapons, including knives and mace, were found in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.