University of California sees record breaking number of applications

The University of California says its campuses received a record-breaking number of applications for fall 2022, now putting the UC system as one of the most sought-after higher education systems in the world, according to figures released Thursday.

According to UC officials, freshman applications jumped by 7,140 over 2021, rising by .5% to an all-time high of 210,840 for fall 2022. That number was at 203,700 in fall 2021.

California freshman applications increased 3.3% over 2021.

The University also saw an increase in the diversity of its applicant pool for fall 2022.

Systemwide, the proportion of California freshman applicants and California Community College transfer applicants from low-income families grew to 46% and 56% respectively for the 2022 application period, according to data from the University.

"This diverse group of students has shown their commitment to pursuing higher education and we are thrilled they want to join us at UC," said President Michael V. Drake, M.D.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transfer applications greatly declined.

"Systemwide, transfer applications decreased 12.6 percent from last year to 40,330, and applications from domestic California Community College students decreased by 13 percent, to 30,936, for fall 2022," the University stated online.

Chicano/Latino students represented 38.1% of applicants, a 4.1% increase from the previous year. Applications from Black students increased by 2.8% over the previous year, while American-Indian student applications jumped by 32.8%.

