Universal Studios relaxing mask requirements Friday

Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday that the park plans to end its COVID-19 mask mandate this Friday, March 4.

"In accordance with government guidelines, guests will no longer be required to wear facial coverings, or show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test when visiting Universal Studios Hollywood," a spokesperson for the park told FOX 11.

The state of California eased indoor masking requirements for unvaccinated individuals earlier this week in most indoor settings, excluding places like public transit and healthcare settings. The mask mandate for vaccinated people was lifted last month.

In accordance with the state's guidance, the park still says that masks will be "strongly recommended" while indoors. The park began requiring face coverings at all times in the park when it reopened in April 2021, after being closed for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles County has yet to ease its masking requirements, though Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer suggested the county may do so Friday as well. Some cities within LA County like Long Beach and Pasadena have already eased their mask mandates as well.

