California to lift indoor mask mandate for unvaccinated adults starting March 1

California continues to ease up on its executive orders that were implemented during the coronavirus pandemic as case rates and hospitalizations continue to drop.

Beginning Tuesday, March 1, unvaccinated adults, like adults who are vaccinated, will no longer be required to wear a mask in most indoor settings, state officials announced. However, masking remains "strongly recommended."

State officials made this announcement as it also said indoor masking will no longer be required at California schools and child care facilities beginning March 12.

"California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic. Masks are an effective tool to minimize the spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward."

Masks will continue to be required in high transmission settings including public transit, health care settings, homeless shelters, corrections facilities, and long-term facilities.

However, it’s worth noting local jurisdictions have the option not to align with the newly implemented state guidance.

