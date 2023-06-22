Union workers rally; say wages are too low to afford living in LA

Can't afford to live in LA? You're not alone.

Hundreds of union workers showed up in full force Thursday for a rally demanding an end to low wages.

Members of SEIU Local 1000 say their wages are too low to make ends meet. The union, which represents state employees, demand California ensure every state employee makes a living wage and end pay disparities that impact women, Black, and brown employees.

"It would be nice not to have to work 64-hours a week but I have to work that much," said Suize Redfearn a supervisory cook at a state prison.

Like everyone we spoke to at the rally, after taxes she does not clear the $76,000 a year a recent study found necessary for a single person to live comfortably in California cities like LA.

According to a 2023 study by the UC Berkeley Labor Center, the state pays more than 68% of state employees represented by SEIU Local 1000 wages so low that they can’t afford to support a family of two in California.

"I can’t afford a one-bedroom apartment, it’ll take my entire paycheck," said Maria Blaine.

After an ugly divorce, Blaine is looking for a place for her and her daughter, who is going to college. She says her salary in customer service at the California Public Utilities Commission is not enough.

Members of Local 11, hotel workers, also held a rally outside LAX hotels.

In a UNITE HERE Local 11 survey, 53% of workers said that they either have moved in the past 5 years or will move in the near future due to soaring housing costs. Some hotel workers report commuting hours from areas like Apple Valley, Palmdale, California City and Victorville.

The union is looking to create a hospitality workforce housing fund, in addition to better wages, healthcare benefits, pension and safer workloads.

Their contracts expire June 30, and the union could call for a strike as early as July 4th weekend. If so, it would be the largest hotel worker strike in modern US industry.