Union Fire: Blaze forces mandatory evacuations in Riverside County

A fire broke out near a residential community in the Riverside area Saturday evening, prompting mandatory evacuations as crews battle the blaze.

Initial reports of a fire came just before 4 p.m. Saturday, near Indian Camp Road and Candlelight Drive in Jurupa Valley, while another fire broke out just over a mile away near Clay Street and General Road, according to Cal Fire. The blaze, dubbed the Union Fire, has burned approximately 95 acres with no containment.

Evacuations

Being so close to a residential area, mandatory evacuations were issued around 6 p.m. Saturday for parts of Riverside, including the area south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview Drive, east of Avenue Juan Diaz and west of Maverick Lane.

A reception center for residents has been set up at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley.

Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department are battling the blaze alongside the Riverside Fire Department, Ontario Fire Department, Murrieta Fire Department, Corona Fire Department, Hemet Fire Department and Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

More information about the Union Fire can be found on the Cal Fire website here.