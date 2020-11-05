UFC champ Tito Ortiz wins seat on Huntington Beach City Council

Former UFC fighter Tito Ortiz won a new kind of title in Huntington Beach. He’s the newest member of the city council.

Ortiz spoke to Susan Hirasuna about his new job.



“Of course I have name recognition but I went hit every district here in Huntington Beach and people loved my views and what I wanted for Huntington Beach,” Ortiz said.

He ran on the slogan "Make Huntington Beach Safe Again”… and his first order of business is tackling the homeless problem.

“Here in Huntington Beach they are not welcomed, and they need to make sure they get help, if they have any mental health issues, drug issues… the navigation center will help them and Huntington Beach will help them do that, but we will not help them live on the streets.”

Ortiz, who grew up in Huntington Beach, says he never thought he’d ever become a politician.

“I was all in when we first started three months ago and it’s been nonstop and that’s why I got number one,” he said.

