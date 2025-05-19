UCSB student missing in Big Bear after night out with friends

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating Tanner Prentiss, who went missing after a night out with friends in Big Bear Lake.

The Brief Tanner Prentiss was last seen in Big Bear Lake around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday after a night out with friends. He was last seen on Village Drive and may have been walking north toward Big Bear Boulevard. Authorities are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Big Bear Station at (909)866-0100.



Tanner Prentiss, 22, was last seen on Saturday, May 17 around 12:30 a.m. on Village Drive in Big Bear Lake, according to the Big Bear Sheriff's Department.

Prentiss, a student at the University of California, Santa Barbara, was visiting Big Bear Lake with friends over the weekend of May 17 when he disappeared.

Tanner Prentiss was last seen in Big Bear Lake around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, 2025, after a night out with friends. / Big Bear Sheriff's Station

Prentiss, who is from Santa Clarita, was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans. He may have been walking northbound toward Big Bear Boulevard, authorities said.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding Prentiss's disappearance after being seen on Village Drive are currently unknown.

It is unclear why he did not return to his rental cabin.

There is no information available regarding his potential destination or whether he was alone when last seen.

What you can do:

If you have seen Tanner Prentiss or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Big Bear Station at (909) 866-0100.