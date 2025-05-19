Two women with dementia disappear from Artesia care facility

The Brief A Silver Alert has been issued for Brenda Cansler, 74, and Doreen Rena Kincywhite, 67, who went missing from an Artesia assisted living facility. The two women, both suffering from dementia, were last seen Sunday at noon in the 11900 block of Artesia Boulevard. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.



Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for two women with dementia who went missing from an assisted living facility in Artesia.

What we know:

Brenda Cansler, 74, and Doreen Rena Kincywhite, 67, were last seen at noon on Sunday in the 11900 block of Artesia Boulevard, east of Pioneer Boulevard.

Cansler is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and hoop earrings.

Kincywhite is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants, Croc shoes, and a pink shower cap, and she uses a cane to walk.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is involved in the search.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding their departure from the assisted living facility are currently unknown.

There is no information available regarding their potential destination or mode of transportation.

It is unclear how long they have been residing at the Artesia assisted living facility.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brenda Cansler or Doreen Rena Kincywhite is asked to call 911 immediately.

What Is A Silver Alert?:

The California Highway Patrol activates a Silver Alert when an elderly, developmentally, or cognitively impaired person is missing and determined to be at risk, to aid in their swift recovery.