UCLA men's basketball cancels second game in four days due to COVID, team activities paused

UCLA's men's basketball game against North Carolina planned for Saturday in Las Vegas has been canceled due to COVID-19 developments within the Bruins' program, the university announced Friday.

UCLA's team-related activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined. The Bruins are next scheduled to play Wednesday against Cal Poly in a nonconference game at Pauley Pavilion.

The planned game against North Carolina is UCLA's second in four days not to be played because of coronavirus issues. The game against Alabama State planned for Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion was called off. It remains to be determined if it will be rescheduled, Alex Timiraos, a UCLA associate director, athletic communications, told City News Service.

Mick Cronin would not have coached the Bruins that game "due to COVID- 19 protocols," the university announced. UCLA has not updated Cronin's status.

