Uber passenger to turn herself in after video showed her coughing at driver, other passenger in custody

An Uber passenger who went viral for all the wrong reasons is expected to turn herself in to police as the other passenger from the same ride is already in custody.

Over the weekend, three female passengers hopped in an Uber in San Francisco. The driver stopped and ended the ride early when he realized one of the passengers was not wearing a mask, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

After the driver refused to continue the ride, one of the passengers was seen in the video cussing out the driver and began coughing at his direction. The same passenger then grabbed the driver's cell phone before the driver snatched it back.

The woman then grabbed the driver's mask and then threw it in the front seat.

The suspects then left the car and another passenger reached into an open window and sprayed what looked like pepper spray into the vehicle towards the driver, SFPD said in a press release. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

Police later identified the suspects as 24-year-old Malaysia King and 24-year-old Arna Kimiai. King was taken into custody in Las Vegas four days after the incident on Thursday, SFPD said.

Kimiai is still on the run, but her legal counsel is telling police the suspect is expected to turn herself in soon.

"We’re glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself in to the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly," said SFPD Lt. Tracy McCray in a press release. "The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic. We take this conduct very seriously in San Francisco, and we’re committed to ensuring that justice is done in this case."

King is being charged with assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the 32-year-old Uber driver pay for the cleaning of his car after the humiliating incident.

