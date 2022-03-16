Uber, Lyft add fuel surcharge as gas prices soar

Rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are rolling out fuel surcharges to help offset the rising cost of gas.

Uber’s new fee goes into effect on March 16, which adds about 45 to 50 cents for each trip depending on distance and 35 to 45 cents for each UberEats delivery.

Due to Prop 22, rideshare drivers in California classify as independent contractors, which means they aren’t eligible for legal protection under federal labor laws like the right to minimum wage, overtime, or to unionize.

Some drivers say the surcharge is simply not enough to help with the pain at the pump and plan to rally Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. for higher pay.

"Gas prices as you all know, are almost hitting $7 and because [rideshare drivers are] misclassified as independent contractors…they’re losing money, they cannot continue to provide the services. That 55 cents per ride is a joke when you have to drive from 30, 20, 10 miles…it doesn’t cover anything," said Martin Manteca with Mobile Workers Alliance.

Uber’s fuel surcharge will be in effect for 60 days before the company says it’ll reassess and Lyft said it plans to implement similar measures.

